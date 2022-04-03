Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,794. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 142.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

