Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oil States International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 589,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,421. The company has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

