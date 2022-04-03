Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $282.51 and last traded at $282.99. 17,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 953,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.47.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.