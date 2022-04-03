Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,694. The firm has a market cap of $650.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.