Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Olink Holding AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -40.37% -7.68% -6.85% Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors -176.81% 6.05% -9.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors 300 1295 1813 57 2.47

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.28%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million -$38.34 million -26.52 Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors $1.24 billion $377.20 million -30.55

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) competitors beat Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Olink Holding AB (publ) was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

