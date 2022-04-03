OLO (NYSE:OLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. OLO has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.63.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OLO will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OLO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 15.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.