OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.96.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

