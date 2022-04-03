OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
ONCS stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.