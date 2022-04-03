One Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,735 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

