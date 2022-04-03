One Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.44. 1,360,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,123. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

