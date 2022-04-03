One Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 3,992,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,337,270. The firm has a market cap of $898.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

