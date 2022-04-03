One Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,747. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

