One Capital Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,085. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.