One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,176,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

