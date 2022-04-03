One Capital Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.