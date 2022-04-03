One Capital Management LLC Takes $978,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. 16,506,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,671,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.29. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.40 and a 52-week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

