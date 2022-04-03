One Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $306,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,655. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.