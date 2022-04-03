Ontology Hits Market Capitalization of $582.07 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Ontology has a total market cap of $582.07 million and $92.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00213474 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00421420 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

