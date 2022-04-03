Opacity (OPCT) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Opacity (OPCT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and $54,332.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

