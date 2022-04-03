Open Platform (OPEN) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $8,590.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

