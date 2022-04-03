Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

