Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ ORMP remained flat at $$8.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 419,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,970. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $331.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

