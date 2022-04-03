Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Orange in the third quarter worth $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

