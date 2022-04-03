Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.20.

ORA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 297,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,850. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

