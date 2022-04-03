Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.65.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 899,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.