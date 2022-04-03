Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
OMI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.
NYSE OMI opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
