Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

OMI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE OMI opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

