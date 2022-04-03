Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,646,231 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.