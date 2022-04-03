PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PACW opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

