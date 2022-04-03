Pangolin (PNG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $20.85 million and $1.84 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,943,751 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

