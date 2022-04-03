Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

