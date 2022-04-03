Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,962,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

