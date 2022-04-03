Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

