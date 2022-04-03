Parallel Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 908,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

