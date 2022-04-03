Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

