Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPSC stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

