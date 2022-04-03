Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYC. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.98. 388,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,557. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.11.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

