PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,037,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $181.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.