PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.67. 11,037,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

