PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of 462.46 and a beta of 0.34. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PCTEL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

