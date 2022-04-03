PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of 462.46 and a beta of 0.34. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.16.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
