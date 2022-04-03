PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

