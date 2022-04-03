PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PDSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 250,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,434. The company has a market cap of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

