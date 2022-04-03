PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $170,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

