Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $133.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $44,643,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 390,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,031. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

