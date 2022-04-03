Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.19

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 712730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.