Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PPTA stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $18,361,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.