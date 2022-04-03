Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.21

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 719803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.