PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSHIF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of PSHIF stock opened at 0.65 on Thursday. PetroShale has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 0.78.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

