Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

