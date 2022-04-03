Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Down 1.8%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 6,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.
Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharmacielo (PHCEF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.