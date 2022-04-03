Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of PAHC stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 36.64%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
