Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Phreesia stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

